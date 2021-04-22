Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Shares Up 2.8%

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) shot up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.81 and last traded at $76.81. 1,099 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 151,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.72.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRYS. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $84.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.70 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.49.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Krystal Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

