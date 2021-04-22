Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Sells $288,342.36 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) Director Jakob Loven sold 14,004 shares of Kronos Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $288,342.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jakob Loven also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 16th, Jakob Loven sold 33,162 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $696,733.62.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Jakob Loven sold 32,636 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $744,100.80.

On Monday, April 12th, Jakob Loven sold 15,828 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $415,959.84.

On Thursday, April 8th, Jakob Loven sold 63,128 shares of Kronos Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $1,730,338.48.

Kronos Bio stock opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.32. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.60 and a 12-month high of $39.60.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,600,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,745,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,934,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,603,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,367,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kronos Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.67.

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib, a selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase in acute myeloid leukemia patients.

