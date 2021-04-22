Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $46.17

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $46.17 and last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 21590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.62.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke DSM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.87.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, analysts anticipate that Koninklijke DSM will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke DSM Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RDSMY)

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and sustainable living businesses in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, China, India, Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

