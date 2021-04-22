Knoll (NYSE:KNL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 16,131 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 651,296 shares.The stock last traded at $23.12 and had previously closed at $23.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.89.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $312.90 million during the quarter. Knoll had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 16.36%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

In other Knoll news, major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knoll by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 261,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

