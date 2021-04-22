Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Knight-Swift Transportation updated its FY21 guidance to $3.45-3.60 EPS.

Shares of KNX traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,798,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,818,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.02. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $50.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

