KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $47.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 2.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KKR. Citigroup increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.33. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.95 and a 52-week high of $53.66.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,251,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,902,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

