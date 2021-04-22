Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) Receives GBX 271.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 271.60 ($3.55).

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Kingfisher to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Kingfisher from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of KGF traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 360.50 ($4.71). The stock had a trading volume of 4,830,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333,729. The company has a market cap of £7.61 billion and a PE ratio of 12.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 317.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 291.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of GBX 137.95 ($1.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 367.50 ($4.80).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a GBX 2.75 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.83%.

About Kingfisher

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,350 stores in nine countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

