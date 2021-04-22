Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.36. 26,354,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,795,455. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.53.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

