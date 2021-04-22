Kimco Realty (KIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, analysts expect Kimco Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KIM opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Kimco Realty has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $20.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.84. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is presently 46.26%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.23.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

