Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.05.

KMMPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

KMMPF stock remained flat at $$14.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.82. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $15.19.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $3.6 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

