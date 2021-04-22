KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AECOM in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.96. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.89.

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $66.80 on Tuesday. AECOM has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $68.21. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after acquiring an additional 757,719 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter valued at $27,912,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after acquiring an additional 514,432 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth about $15,832,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in AECOM by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after buying an additional 285,221 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

