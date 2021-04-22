KeyCorp Comments on Denbury Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEN)

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Denbury in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.50 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

DEN opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Denbury has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $51.71.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.38 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 162.77% and a negative return on equity of 119.03%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Denbury in the fourth quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Denbury in the first quarter worth approximately $734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

