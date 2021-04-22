Kering’s (PPRUY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PPRUY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. AlphaValue lowered Kering to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kering from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of Kering stock opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.61 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $98.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Kering has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $78.94.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Kering’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

