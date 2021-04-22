Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €695.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €695.00 ($817.65) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €730.00 ($858.82) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €618.00 ($727.06) target price on Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €680.00 ($800.00) target price on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €636.15 ($748.42).

EPA KER opened at €652.20 ($767.29) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €591.58 and a 200-day moving average price of €573.48. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

