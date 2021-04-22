Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $26.28

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.28, but opened at $25.31. Kelly Services shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 100 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kelly Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

