Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Shares Gap Down to $26.28

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.28, but opened at $25.31. Kelly Services shares last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 100 shares.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 1.90.
Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.
Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYB)
Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.
