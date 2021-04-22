Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kazia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KZIA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.53% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kazia Therapeutics Limited is an oncology-focused biotechnology company. It develops anti-cancer drugs as well as provides pharmaceutical research and development technology solutions. The company’s lead program is GDC-0084, a small molecule inhibitor of the PI3K / AKT / mTOR pathway, which is being developed to treat glioblastoma multiforme, the primary and most aggressive form of brain cancer. Kazia Therapeutics Limited, formerly known as Novogen Limited, is based in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

KZIA stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,025. The company has a market cap of $99.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kazia Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.60% of Kazia Therapeutics worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kazia Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

