Katoro Gold (LON:KAT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Katoro Gold plc (LON:KAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 2261923 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The firm has a market cap of £5.02 million and a P/E ratio of 13.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2.11.

About Katoro Gold (LON:KAT)

Katoro Gold plc primarily engages in the gold and nickel exploration activities. It has an option agreement to acquire 35% interest in the Haneti nickel project in central Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Katoro Gold plc is a subsidiary of Kibo Energy PLC.

