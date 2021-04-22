Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $307.12

Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $307.12 and last traded at $294.19, with a volume of 127088 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $256.40.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered Kansas City Southern from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $286.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.44.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.64 and its 200-day moving average is $208.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.