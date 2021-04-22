Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Kaleyra in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

Shares of Kaleyra stock opened at $14.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $456.04 million, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84. Kaleyra has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $20.75.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $44.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.41 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kaleyra will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 16,038 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $289,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Avi S. Katz sold 200,000 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $857,900 and have sold 658,554 shares valued at $12,251,883. 50.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLR. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $19,574,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaleyra by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,173,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,575,000 after acquiring an additional 237,700 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $879,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $711,000. 20.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kaleyra

Kaleyra, Inc provides a cloud communications platform for business-to-consumer communications worldwide. Its platform enables communications by integrating mobile alert notifications and interactive capabilities to reach and engage end-user customers. The company's platform also provides programmable voice/interactive voice response configurations, inbound/outbound short message service capabilities, hosted telephone numbers, conversational marketing solutions, and other IP communications services such as e-mail, push notifications, and WhatsApp.

