Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $325,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 67,217 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 15,428 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 67.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $7.63. 1,174,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.63. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 8.73 and a current ratio of 9.11. The firm has a market cap of $469.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.43.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Kala Pharmaceuticals

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's product candidates include EYSUVIS for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; and INVELTYS, a topical twice-a-day ocular steroid for the treatment of post-operative inflammation and pain following ocular surgery.

