Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Trading Up 3%

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)’s share price traded up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 40,436 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,696,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $673.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.45 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 768.36% and a negative return on equity of 85.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KDMN. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kadmon by 18.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 9,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,383 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 162.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 665,398 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 40.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 106,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,426 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidates include KD025, an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chronic graft-versus-host and fibrotic diseases; KD045, an oral inhibitor of ROCK for the treatment of fibrotic diseases; and KD033, an anti-PD-L1/IL-15 fusion protein for the treatment of cancer.

