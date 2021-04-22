K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Coverage Initiated at TD Securities

Investment analysts at TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNTNF. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on K92 Mining in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of K92 Mining from $12.75 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

KNTNF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 113,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,142. K92 Mining has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $7.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.71.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

