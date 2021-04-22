Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Set at GBX 9,800 by UBS Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) has been assigned a GBX 9,800 ($128.04) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a £104.60 ($136.66) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a £120.80 ($157.83) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a £124 ($162.01) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a £125 ($163.31) target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of £107.49 ($140.43).

Get Just Eat Takeaway.com alerts:

JET stock opened at GBX 7,738 ($101.10) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of £11.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -82.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7,079.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 7,976.23. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 6,326 ($82.65) and a 52 week high of £100.50 ($131.30).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat Takeaway.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.