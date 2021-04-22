JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 75,385 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 285,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,385 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.86% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares during the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

DFIN opened at $28.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.30 million, a PE ratio of 57.59 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.17). Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DFIN shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

