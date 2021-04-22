JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)

SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SEGXF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, March 29th. Peel Hunt raised SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of SEGXF stock opened at $14.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. SEGRO has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $14.46.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

