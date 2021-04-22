JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $42.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AEO. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.35.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $36.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $6.53 and a 1-year high of $36.45.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $5,681,080.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,521 shares of company stock valued at $6,779,373. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,694,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $335,059,000 after purchasing an additional 189,698 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $43,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,234 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

