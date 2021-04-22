JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 192,136 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192,136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.96% of Heritage Commerce worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HTBK stock opened at $11.93 on Thursday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 12 month low of $6.13 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.85 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $36.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Heritage Commerce’s payout ratio is 48.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HTBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

