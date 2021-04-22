JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Raised to $182.00 at Piper Sandler

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2021 earnings at $13.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on JPM. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $145.23.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $150.03 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $161.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.48. The stock has a market cap of $454.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. In the last quarter, insiders sold 83,141 shares of company stock worth $12,082,545. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 19,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,248,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

