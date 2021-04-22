JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 1,073.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 420,582 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Team were worth $5,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Team by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,124,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 259,258 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Team in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,872,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Team by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,710,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,348,000 after purchasing an additional 139,930 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Team during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Team by 284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 75,007 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Team in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

NYSE TISI opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The stock has a market cap of $310.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.28). Team had a negative return on equity of 13.52% and a negative net margin of 24.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.30 million for the quarter.

About Team

Team, Inc provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

