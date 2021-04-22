JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Holdings in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) by 195.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,803 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PAR Technology by 185.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69,823 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 145.2% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,438 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAR opened at $75.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.29. PAR Technology Co. has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -46.01 and a beta of 1.91.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.36). PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.14% and a negative return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $58.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.39 million. Analysts anticipate that PAR Technology Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PAR Technology from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on PAR Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers POS technology solutions, including Brink POS, an open solution that integrates with third party products and in-house systems; PixelPoint, an on-premise integrated software solution that provides a self-service ordering, back-office management, and enterprise level loyalty and gift card information sharing services; PAR merchant card payment services; Data Central, a cloud software platform of back-office applications; and PAR EverServ POS platforms.

