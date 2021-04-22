JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 67,573 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 30.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,436 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,573 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $4,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forterra during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Forterra by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Forterra by 27.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

FRTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Forterra in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut Forterra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.30.

Shares of NASDAQ FRTA opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Forterra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.31. Forterra had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The company had revenue of $379.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.00 million. Research analysts expect that Forterra, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

