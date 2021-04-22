JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 58,808 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 121.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SHEN stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.33. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $59.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.65.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

