JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $25.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FNKO. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Funko from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.54.

Shares of FNKO opened at $19.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.66. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.37 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a market capitalization of $991.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.21. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Funko by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 17,219 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Funko by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Funko in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Funko by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

