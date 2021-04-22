Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.42-$9.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $90.6-$91.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.03 billion.Johnson & Johnson also updated its guidance to EPS.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $438.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $161.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.