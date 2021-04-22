Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.3% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,455,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 17.3% in the first quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 28,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,178 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 46,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 218,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $166.59 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $438.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

