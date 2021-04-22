Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Decreased by Eagle Ridge Investment Management

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Eagle Ridge Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,370,566,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,126,076,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,111,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,594,000 after buying an additional 1,638,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after buying an additional 1,628,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 574.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,557,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,154,000 after buying an additional 1,326,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $166.59 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $173.65. The company has a market capitalization of $438.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

