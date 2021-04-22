John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider David Kemp Sells 3,294 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total value of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59).

David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, David Kemp purchased 1,430 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,147 ($5,418.08).

On Thursday, February 18th, David Kemp bought 1,347 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38).

On Thursday, January 21st, David Kemp purchased 1,308 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).

Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 256 ($3.34) on Thursday. John Wood Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 287.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.65. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Several research firms have commented on WG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of John Wood Group to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded John Wood Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 324 ($4.23) to GBX 383 ($5.00) in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 349.71 ($4.57).

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

