John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider David Kemp Sells 3,294 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) insider David Kemp sold 3,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 264 ($3.45), for a total value of £8,696.16 ($11,361.59).
David Kemp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 18th, David Kemp purchased 1,430 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £4,147 ($5,418.08).
- On Thursday, February 18th, David Kemp bought 1,347 shares of John Wood Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 308 ($4.02) per share, with a total value of £4,148.76 ($5,420.38).
- On Thursday, January 21st, David Kemp purchased 1,308 shares of John Wood Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 317 ($4.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,146.36 ($5,417.25).
Shares of LON WG opened at GBX 256 ($3.34) on Thursday. John Wood Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.84 ($0.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 367.20 ($4.80). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 287.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 260.65. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
John Wood Group Company Profile
John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.
Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?
Receive News & Ratings for John Wood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Wood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.