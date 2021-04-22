Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 46 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $240.95. 17,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,497. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.92. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $241.01.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

