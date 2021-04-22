Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 35 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,385 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $14.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $729.51. 1,047,656 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,120,426. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $670.45 and its 200 day moving average is $642.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market cap of $700.22 billion, a PE ratio of 1,477.11, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,327.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Edward Jones started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.