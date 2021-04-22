Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Has $6.14 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,672 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Intel accounts for about 2.2% of Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the first quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.66. 1,102,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,896,004. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.64.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

