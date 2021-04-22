Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $1.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $194.17. The company had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,472. The stock has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.30 and its 200 day moving average is $198.88.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.41.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

