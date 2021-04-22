Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in FedEx by 7.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $57,779,000 after purchasing an additional 15,515 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,085,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of FedEx from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.63.

FDX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $278.38. 44,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,021. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $103.40 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.