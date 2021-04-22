Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,410 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.95. 24,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,905. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $141.01 and a 12 month high of $231.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $223.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

