Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) PT Raised to $9.25

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $5.75 to $9.25 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 66.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.99. Jiayin Group has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Jiayin Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

