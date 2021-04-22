JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Vertical Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Susquehanna raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on JetBlue Airways from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of JBLU opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 1.57.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,513.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at $131,520.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock worth $284,446. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,309,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,855,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $375,936,000 after buying an additional 3,665,444 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after buying an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after buying an additional 2,173,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,230,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

