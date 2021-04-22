Jenna Lyons Sells 1,548 Shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Jenna Lyons sold 1,548 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $183,871.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,136.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.31 and its 200 day moving average is $97.86. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $138.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -162.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $157.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $77.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Shake Shack from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 30, 2020, it operated 311 Shacks, including 183 domestic company-operated Shacks, 22 domestic licensed Shacks, and 106 international licensed Shacks.

