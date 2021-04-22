Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Fanuc Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FANUY)

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Fanuc in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fanuc’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANUY opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a PE ratio of 83.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fanuc has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $28.50.

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

