Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $11.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $628.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.46.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,710,000 after buying an additional 196,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,300,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,720,000 after buying an additional 361,627 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,463,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 31,187 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

