Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the natural resource company will post earnings of $4.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s FY2024 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.16 EPS.

FCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

NYSE:FCX opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -398.84 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.55. Freeport-McMoRan has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $3,277,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $4,164,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 182,437 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 10,788 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 43,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,817,000. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 55,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,946,612.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,634.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $70,558,600.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 1,500.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

