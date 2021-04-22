Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SEMrush Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEMR)

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEMrush in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SEMrush’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on SEMrush in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

SEMR stock opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. SEMrush has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $182,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

